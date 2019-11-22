Biden files papers for South Carolina presidential primary

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at a town hall held at Lander University on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Greenwood, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Joe Biden has made his South Carolina presidential bid official.

The former vice president filed his paperwork as a candidate in next year’s Democratic primary during a stop Friday at a soul food restaurant in Abbeville.

Surrounded by a crush of media and lunch time patrons at Food for the Soul, a tiny restaurant boasting a menu of fried chicken, pork chops and burgers, Biden signed his candidacy papers at a booth with state Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson.

“You’re officially on the ballot!” Robertson told Biden, above a din of applause from supporters.

“I’m going to need your help!” Biden said to the crowd.

Polls have generally shown Biden leading his rivals in South Carolina, where he maintains high popularity among the heavily black Democratic electorate. On Thursday night, he held a town hall event in Greenwood with a crowd of about 825, according to his campaign.

Asked by reporters about the strength of his support in the early-voting state, Biden said, “I do feel pretty confident.”

Biden joins Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, on the ballot for South Carolina’s Feb. 29 primary, the first in a southern state.

Several candidates including Kamala Harris, author Marianne Williamson and former tech executive Andrew Yang are campaigning in the state this weekend, and officials say some could be filing their paperwork.

South Carolina’s filing deadline is Dec. 4.

