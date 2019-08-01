CNN reaches 10.7 million viewers for second debate night

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., shakes hands with former Vice President Joe Biden after the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN reached 10.7 million people for the second night of its Democratic presidential debate.

The Nielsen company says that was up 2 million from what the network reached with a different batch of 10 candidates on Tuesday.

The number was down from the 18.1 million who watched the second of two nights NBC News had in late June, but it did reveal one consistency. For both debates, viewership was higher on the night that former Vice President Joe Biden was on stage.

The next debate, on ABC in September, will have fewer than the 20 candidates who competed this summer because of stricter qualification rules.