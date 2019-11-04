Impeachment transcripts released

(NBC News) – In a sign the impeachment inquiry is moving into public view, House Democrats on Monday released the written record of testimony from two witnesses who say they were caught up in the Trump administration’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate the president’s political rivals.

Those witnesses: former top State Department official Michael McKinley and former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Yovanovitch was abruptly pulled from her post in May and testified last month that President Trump had personally pressed for her removal, even though she was told she had done nothing wrong.

She testified that allies of the president were planning to “do things, including to me” and were “looking to hurt” her, adding she was advised to publicly praise President Trump to save her job.

Republicans have been pushing for the transcripts to be released, but now question how it’s being done.

Meanwhile, four White House officials defied subpoenas and skipped their scheduled depositions Monday at the administration’s direction.

