In Alabama, Sen. Doug Jones kicking off 2020 reelection bid

FILE – In this Jan. 3, 2018 file photo, Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., smiles after a ceremonial swearing-in at the Capitol in Washington. Jones, who pulled off an upset victory in Alabama two years ago, is kicking off his reelection bid. Jones is holding a campaign kickoff in Birmingham on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, who pulled off an upset victory in Alabama two years ago, is kicking off his reelection bid.

Jones is holding a campaign launch rally Sunday afternoon in Birmingham.

The Deep South Democrat pulled off an upset in the 2017 special election. He defeated Republican Roy Moore to claim the Senate seat that previously belonged to Jeff Sessions.

Now considered the Senate’s most endangered Democrat, Jones is expected to face an uphill battle in 2020 as he seeks a full term in office in the once reliably red state.

With partisan control of the Senate on the line, Republicans have said defeating Jones is a top priority in 2020.