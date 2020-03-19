Breaking News
Louisana Department of Health confirms eighth COVID-19 related death, 347 cases
Live Now
White House coronavirus task force to hold Thursday briefing

Iran furloughs imprisoned US Navy vet amid virus concerns

Political News
Posted: / Updated:
Mike Pompeo

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, speaks during a news conference at the State Department, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iran has granted a medical furlough to a U.S. Navy veteran imprisoned for more than a year, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Thursday.

Michael White is now in the custody of the Swiss Embassy and must remain in Iran. The U.S. government will work for his full release, Pompeo said.

The furlough comes as Iran works to curb the spread of coronavirus.

White had been imprisoned since July 2018. He had been visiting a girlfriend when he was detained. White was convicted of insulting Iran’s supreme leader and posting private information. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Trending Stories

Don't Miss