Lieutenant Colonel Oliver North spoke at First Bossier Church

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Lt. Col. Oliver North who is a political commentator, bestselling author and retired Marine spoke to the congregation of First Bossier Church Sunday.

State leaders like Sen. Barrow Peacock, the republican representative for District 37 of Northwest Louisiana, attended the service to welcome North to the area.

“I think whenever few or more are gathered together we’re in the Lord’s house. It’s going to be an inspirational message today from Colonel North,” said Peacock.

Senior pastor, Brad Jurkovich was preaching a sermon in Georgia, but introduced North in a video where he recounted the first time they crossed paths.

“I met Lieutenant Colonel personally several years ago. In fact, it was after a really tough season of ministry Stephanie and I and our family were going through,” said Jurkovich.

North supported a September 11 rally Jurkovich hosted in their city.

Although North acknowledged his support of the airstrike against Iranian leaders made in recent public statements, he says the only thing he was speaking on was his relationship with Jesus Christ.

“My most important relationship I have is with my creator and my savior. The Lord of all. That’s why I can tell people I know where I’m going, and I know why I’m going there,” said North.

As tensions between the Middle East and America escalate behind the targeted killing in Baghdad of Iranian General, Quassim Soleimani, North didn’t go without stating his support for the troops and U.S. military during his speech.

“And my job has been to let these heroes tell their stories without letting the bad guys, or enemies with what they shouldn’t know.”

