LSUS history professor offers insight into Iran’s history with U.S. amid tension

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An LSUS history professor is weighing in on tensions between Iran and America after President Trump made his announcement backing away from further military conflict with Iran Wednesday morning.

Dr. Alexander Mikaberidze has been teaching at the university for 13 years. He also holds the Ruth Herring Noel Endowed Chair for the Curatorship of the James Smith Noel Collection.

The private collection is full of antiquarian books, prints and maps dating back to 15th century literature and history. Mikaberdze searched for older books and maps on the topic of Iran Wednesday afternoon.

A color map of 16th century Iran handled with care by Mikaberdze

“In 1953 there was a coup. A military takeover so to speak. The United States and Britain intelligence helped overthrow democratic elected Prime Minister Mohammed Mossadegh. That caused a lot of disgruntlement by the Iranian people,” said Mikaberidze.

During the 1970’s revolution local students took 66 Americans hostage at the U.S. embassy in Tehran. A few were let go who were mainly women and African Americans as they were viewed as already facing oppression in America.

Many other conflicts like the Iraq-Iran war, Flight 566 carrying pilgrims on their way to Mecca being shot down by a U.S. Navy warship and back and forth nuclear negotiations can be summed up to the decades of tensions.

Since President Trump addressed the military conflict, Mikaberidze is waiting on Iran’s response.

“I watched Trump’s announcement and was quite pleased by more of the deescalation effort that this administration attempted. We’ll see how long this will last, because the death of General Soleimani was a major blow to Iran. Iran feels compelled to stand up and do something about it.”

He believes Iranian military leaders were testing American leaders by firing missiles at an American base in Iraq. No barracks were bombed where American troops were housed. It’s development of far more powerful weapons that serves as a major issue between the two countries.

“Iran is aspiring to become a nuclear state, whereas American leaders have no interest in seeing this happen.”

Sentiments shared by President Trump in his address Wednesday morning.

“As long as I’m President of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon,” said the president.

