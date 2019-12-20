Pelosi invites Trump to deliver State of Union on Feb. 4

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., who is planning to switch his party affiliation, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 4.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to the president on Friday formally inviting him to deliver the address at the U.S. Capitol.

“In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress,” Pelosi wrote.

Trump has accepted the invitation, said White House spokesman Hogan Gidley.

Pelosi extended the invitation to Trump to make the annual address just two days after the House adopted two articles of impeachment against Trump.

A date for the Senate impeachment trial has not yet been set.