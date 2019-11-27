The Latest: Trump slams media over impeachment coverage

President Donald Trump walks to greet supporters as he arrives on Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, in West Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. The Trumps are in Florida to spend the Thanksgiving holiday at their Mar-a-lago estate. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s rally in Florida (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump is slamming the news media while telling a Florida audience that the impeachment inquiry went quite well for him over the last two weeks.

Trump is holding a reelection rally in Sunrise, Florida, before spending Thanksgiving at his nearby resort.

He is talking about the hearings held by the House intelligence panel, which is looking at whether Trump leveraged his office for personal political gain.

Trump tells the crowd, “We won these last two weeks so solidly.” But he says anyone who read The New York Times or The Washington Post “would have no idea we won.”

He says the inquiry will help Republicans in 2020, adding, “I think it’s going to just walk us right through that election.”

__

7:50 p.m.

Relax, America, President Donald Trump is assuring a Florida crowd he’s not going to change the name of Thanksgiving.

Trump is speaking at a reelection rally in Florida, where he is spending a long Thanksgiving weekend.

Trump tells the crowd that “some people want to change the name Thanksgiving, they don’t want to use the term Thanksgiving.”

He also says that’s true of Christmas, but “now everybody is using Christmas again.”

Trump says people have different ideas about what to call the holiday. But he knows those attending the rally love the name Thanksgiving.

“And we’re not changing it,” he says.

__

7:30 p.m.

There’s a new chant at an election rally for President Donald Trump: “Conan, Conan.”

Rallygoers delighted Tuesday in Vice President Mike Pence’s mention of the U.S. military dog that played a starring role in the raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Pence was warming up the crowd before Trump took the stage for his first rally in Florida since he officially changed his residency from New York to his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach.

Pence tells the crowd, “Our troops are coming home and Conan the hero dog is just fine.”

Conan, a Belgian Malinois, visited the White House on Monday, where Trump introduced Conan as “right now, probably the world’s most famous dog.”

__

6:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump has returned to Florida for what his campaign has dubbed a “homecoming rally.”

Trump will be holding the event in Sunrise, Florida as part of a continued bid to keep his numbers up in a state that will crucial to winning reelection in 2020.

It will be Trump’s first rally in the state since he officially changed his residency from New York to his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach.

About 200 anti-Trump protesters rallied on a street outside the BB&T Center before the president arrived. They raised a helium-filled “Baby Trump” balloon, and some chanted, “Lock him up.”