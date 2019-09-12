US offers $5 million for information on 3 al-Qaida figures

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is offering cash rewards for information leading to the identification and location of three top al-Qaida operatives.

The State Department says it’ll pay up to $5 million each for information about the men who it says were senior members of an al-Qaida affiliate active in Syria.

The members of Hurras al-Dian are said to be loyal to al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. They’re identified as Egyptian Abu ‘Abd al-Karim al-Masri, Jordanian Abu Mahmud al-Shami and Syrian Faruq al-Suri.

The money is offered under the department’s “Rewards for Justice” program. Since 1984, according to the department, the program has paid out more than $150 million for information leading to the arrests or deaths of suspected terrorists or for information that’s prevented terrorist attacks.