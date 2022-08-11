TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) is asking for the public’s input on needed improvements in transportation.

On Wednesday, ARDOT kicked off a series of meetings they will hold across the state. The meetings will help gather information to update the federally required Statewide Public Transit Coordination Plan.

The input will show ARDOT where transportation changes are needed and develop a plan to address them. ARDOT and its transportation partners will use the information to strengthen its resource management capabilities.

“There are some areas, especially in areas highly populated, that there are disadvantages of riders. And so it’s important that the public give us information,” said John Spears Jr. with the Arkansas Department of Transportation. “We want to be able to address the areas where there are definitely transit needs.”

Thursday, ARDOT will hold a meeting in Batesville.

Find the ARDOT Statewide Public Transit Coordination Plan User Survey here.