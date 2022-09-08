LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas political figures responded to Thursday’s death of Queen Elizabeth II at 96.

Sen. Tom Cotton issued a statement recalling the Queen’s history and service.

“Anna and I join all Arkansans in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and expressing our deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth and the Royal Family.”



“The Queen embodied the highest standards of duty, service, and sacrifice for the nation throughout her life. As a young teenage girl in World War II, she inspired the British people during her nation’s darkest hour and she ultimately joined the British Army. During her remarkable seventy-year reign, she advised fifteen different prime ministers, beginning with Winston Churchill. Her reign coincided with fourteen different presidents and ushered in a golden age in the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom, an unparalleled alliance for freedom in the annals of history. At every turn, Her Majesty always put her people and her nation above herself, setting an example for the ages of graceful and selfless service.”



“May Her Majesty rest in peace and may her legacy always guide the living.” Sen. Tom Cotton

Sen. John Boozman recalled her majesty’s sense of duty and leadership.

“Queen Elizabeth II was the epitome of duty, dignity and devotion. Her historic, steady leadership was a remarkably stabilizing force and testament to her spirit and character. Americans extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and join in mourning this tremendous loss.” Sen. John Boozman

Rep. French Hill offered condolences while acknowledging the Queen’s legacy.



“Martha and I are praying for the Royal Family, our friends in the United Kingdom, and those around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II leaves behind an incredible legacy spanning 15 Prime Ministers, 14 U.S. Presidents, and 70 years of history.” Rep. French Hill

Rep. Bruce Westerman also offered condolences while acknowledging the Queen’s long service.

“Sending my deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the Commonwealth. Queen Elizabeth II leaves behind a legacy of 70 years of grace, compassion, and devotion as a wonderful monarch to her people and an ally to the United States. She will be missed.” Rep. Bruce Westerman

Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke to Queen Elizabeth II’s strength.