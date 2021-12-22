Attorney General Leslie Rutledge dominates poll for likely 2022 primary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In the first poll of Republican voters asking who they would prefer for lieutenant governor Arkansans overwhelmingly said they would choose Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

Rutledge recently changed tracks when she announced her intention to campaign for lieutenant governor rather than the governor in the Republican primary.

According to the poll by Cygnal, Rutledge has a commanding lead with GOP voters. Her favorability rating is 3.5 times higher than the second closest candidate.

Rutledge pulled ahead as the top candidate in every congressional district, winning 57% of male voters, 55% of senior voters, and 53% of conservative voters.

According to the poll results, 52% of voters said Rutledge was a favorable candidate. The second most popular candidate, State Senator Jason Rapert, received only 9%. Voters for the remaining candidates made up 17% combined.

The poll notes that for another candidate to raise their favorability rating and name ID to a level that could compete with Rutledge it would take at least $2 million.