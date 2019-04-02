Bill calls for gas tax increase for road repair

Louisiana lawmakers will debate a bill that calls for an increase in the gas tax to pay for road repairs.

HB 542 increases the state gasoline tax by 6 cents in 2019 and the state diesel tax by 4 cents. Both taxes will increase by two cents every two years through 2031, with no increases beyond that time. The bill also establishes a $300 fee on electric vehicles and a $200 fee on hybrids.

The legislation will fund several infrastructure projects including the widening of I-20 at Shreveport and Bossier City.

Click here to read the bill.

The legislative session begins on Monday, April 8 at noon.