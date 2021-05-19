Bill to expand Louisiana early voting nears final passage

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A proposal to add four days to Louisiana’s early voting period for presidential elections edged closer to final passage Wednesday after gaining support from the Senate’s elections oversight committee.

While several other Republican-led states are working to limit voter access to the polls, Louisiana’s majority-GOP Legislature has largely avoided such discussions this session. The bid to increase in-person early voting for the presidential elections from seven days to 11 days has won bipartisan support.

The Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee approved the proposal by Rep. Frederick Jones, a Democrat from Bastrop, without objection. That backing sent the measure to the full Senate for debate. It already won overwhelming support from the House.

The bill is filed as House Bill 286.