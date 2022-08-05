CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission remembered a local pastor and voted to protect animals during their regular Thursday meeting.

The commission passed a Resolution of Remembrance and Respect for the late Bishop Fred Caldwell Senior, who passed away on July 22 at the age of 76. He served as pastor of Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church for nearly 50 years. His funeral is Friday at 10 a.m. at the Family Life Center.

After the mandatory sterilization ordinance passed in June, the commission also appropriated $45,000 to Robinson’s Rescue to cover the cost of spaying and neutering animals at the shelter.

The moratorium on utility shutoffs introduced by Commissioner Steven Jackson that passed in this week’s work session did not pass during this meeting. Two commissioners voted no, and five others were absent, not providing enough votes to pass.

Jackson explained the moratorium was a request to SWEPCO, not a mandate, to prevent utilities from being shut off due to high bills. SWEPCO officials addressed the commission earlier this week, saying Public Service law prevents them from shutting off electricity during heat advisories. They say the company is working with customers to pay off high bills and not shutting off service.