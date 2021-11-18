Caddo Commissioner hopefuls have until end of business Friday to apply

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Commission voted today to approve the process for selecting the interim commissioner.

Any person who lives in District 6 and wants to apply needs to submit their resume to the Commission Clerk’s office by the end of business tomorrow in person or by email.

The interim commissioner will be replacing Caddo Parish Commissioner Lynn Cawthorne, who announced his resignation on Nov. 8. This follows a guilty plea on charges of wire fraud in connection with his involvement in a scheme to defraud the Food and Nutrition Service that administers the summer Child Nutrition Programs. Cawthorne and his sister, Belena C. Turner, stole more than $536,000 from the program through several means. He first appeared in court in May of 2008 but there were several trial delays before he pled guilty on Nov. 5 of this year.

Under state and parish law, a commissioner must forfeit their office if they are convicted of a felony under Louisiana or United States law.

The commission will conduct a special meeting on Nov. 29 to appoint an interim Commissioner. The commission will then vote to call a special election to set a date to fill the position permanently.