Candidates for school board Dist. 7 in Caddo Parish speaks on Saturday’s election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Only one seat on the Caddo Parish school board is in play for the November 13th special election.

Two candidates are up for election to the position. Darrin Dixon, who was selected to fill the interim District 7 seat on the Caddo Parish School Board, has been in the community for almost twenty years. Linda Rasberry Smith is a retired 38-year veteran teacher.

“I know a lot about the system. I’ve walked the walk; I’ve interacted with parents,” says Smith, who’s a member of the Democratic Party.

Dixon, also a Democrat, says he wants to be more involved with parents and students.

“I want to be an advocate for both parents and children that feels like they are unheard, and I’ve already been able to do that for a lot of parents since I’ve been there,” Dixon says adding, “I want to make sure they have equity in school. Then I want to also leverage my relationships to bring additional resources to schools in the district.”

But while Dixon, who assumed office on April 20th, wants to do something when it comes to teacher shortages Smiths says she wants to help fund their salaries.

“So, I would look at, you know, ways that other districts are funding their teachers … Look at the best way to deal with that and give teachers raises, as well as support personnel,” she says.

Both candidates want what’s best for Caddo schools, but it’s their differences that will help voters decide when it comes to election night.

“I’ve never worked in the school district, so I have a different view,” says Dixon. He says not being entirely in the school system can give “a look with fresh eyes.”

Smith, who believes all of the board members in District 7 should consist of mostly educators, says some of them have “never worked in the school system. So, to me, they are more politicians than they are experienced educators.”

Since only two candidates are running, voters will know who their representative is by the end of Saturday night.