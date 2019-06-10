Coffee with the Mayor: Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker Video Video

(KTAL/KMSS) SHREVEPORT, La. – Community matters which is why we are the only station giving you a weekly Coffee with the Mayor segment. This week, Jeané Franseen sits down with Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker to talk about the growth he's seen in his 14 year tenure, ongoing infrastructure projects including I-69 and much more.

Watch the video above for the full conversation. And, for more on what's going on with the mayor's office, visit: http://www.bossiercity.org

---

