Congressman Pat Fallon to host two town hall events

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Texas Police are searching for the driver of an SUV who was involved in a hit-and-run that injured two motorcyclists.

According to TTPD, a man and his 15-year-old daughter were riding a motorcycle on New Boston Rd. when a silver 2009-2015 Honda Pilot made a left turn directly in front of them.