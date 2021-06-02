Congressman Pat Fallon to host two town hall events

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Congressman Pat Fallon is set to host two public town hall events Wednesday in Texas’s Fourth Congressional District.
According to Rep. Fallon, he’s holding these town hall events to give an update on his work in Washington, D.C., and receive feedback from his constituents.
WEDNESDAY
Town Hall in Commerce
- Town Hall in Commerce, at 11 a.m.
- Sam Rayburn Student Center, 2200 Campbell Street, Commerce, TX 75428
Town Hall in Texarkana
- Town Hall in Texarkana, at 6 p.m.
- Truman Arnold Student Center Great Room, 2500 North Robison Road, Texarkana, TX 75599
