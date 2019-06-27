Democrats spar over health care, immigration at first debate, agree Trump economy rigged

MIAMI, Fl. (NBC News) – At the first debate of the Democratic presidential primary, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and the other nine candidates on stage Wednesday charged that the “rigged” economy under President Donald Trump is benefiting only the rich, while they disagreed over the border crisis, military power and how to improve the nation’s health care system.

Pressed about her plans to enact sweeping economic changes, such as a new tax on wealth, Warren said that although the economy is growing, it’s only helping the wealthy and corporations — “drug companies, but not people who need to get their prescription filled,” she said.

Other candidates agreed the economy is not working for many Americans.

Twenty of the 25 declared candidates qualified for the Miami debate, which will continue Thursday night with another slate of 10 contenders, including former Vice President Joe Biden.

