Early voting begins next week in Texarkana for city elections

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Early voting begins in less than a week for the Texarkana, Texas city elections. The long-time mayor now faces a new challenger for the first time in nearly a decade.

For the last nine years, Bob Bruggeman has served as mayor for Texarkana. With 16 years of experience in city government, he’s asking voters to re-elect him.

“It has been a very rewarding experience for me, it’s my way of giving back to the community. I’m a lifelong resident of Texarkana,” said Bruggeman.

However, his opponent Brian Matthews says it’s time for a change.

“I wanted to contribute to the betterment of a community. I want to use my business background to help develop solutions for the city and I just wanted to get back,” said Matthews.

Matthews is a professor of management at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. He served as a city council member from 2012 to 2017. He launched his campaign for mayor in July. If elected, Matthews says he would focus on four areas.

“City and community partnerships, community revitalization and outreach, economic development and youth development, and open and responsible leadership,” said Matthews.

There are multiple projects underway in Texarkana including the new airport terminal, Hotel Grim, the widening of Interstate 30, and the revitalization of downtown. Bruggeman says he wants to see the projects through completion.

“I have the background information related to that and so I just think it’s important to use that knowledge, as well as my expertise as mayor to continue these projects until they’re finished,” said Bruggeman.

Early voting begins on Oct. 18 and ends on Oct. 29. Election day is Nov. 2.