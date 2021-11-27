Early voting opens today for Louisiana’s Dec. 11 general election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early voting opens Saturday for the Dec. 11 general election, where six parishes will be voting on property tax renewals, wet/dry alcohol props, local bond propositions, and a runoff election in Bossier City.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State voters who want to vote early for any election may do so in person at designated locations in their parish from 14 to seven days prior to any scheduled election.

The registrars of voters will open their offices from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for each day of early voting. You will need either a photo ID or signature on a voter affidavit. A Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana special identification card, a United States military identification card that contains the applicant’s name and picture, or other generally recognized picture identification card that has your name and signature qualify as a photo ID. Contact your local Registrar of Voters Office for specific locations, dates, and times.

The December 11 election was originally set to take place on November 13 before it was pushed back due to Hurricane Ida.

Bond propositions are on the ballot in Shreveport and DeSoto Parish. The Bossier City Council Dist. 1 seat will be holding a runoff election and is the only candidate race on the ballot in Northwest Louisiana. Property tax renewals are up for a vote in Natchitoches, Bienville, and Bossier City. Plain Dealing and Logansport will be voting on local alcohol consumption and sales propositions. Hosston voters will be deciding on a local sales tax.

There are no statewide races or propositions. You can see a breakdown of what’s on each Parish ballot here: