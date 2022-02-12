NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Gov. Edwards announced Friday that $100 million in hazard mitigating funds will be going to parishes across the state.

Among those are Caddo, Bossier, and DeSoto Parishes in northwest Louisiana which will receive $3,315,477 of the funding. The program funding will be used to support recovery and mitigation projects in the parishes related to Hurricane Zeta, severe weather in 2021, and Hurricane Ida.

The goal is to reduce or eliminate long-term risks to life and property by lessening the impact of disasters.

“I am proud of our work with our state, local, and federal partners in securing this funding,” said Gov. Edwards. “It is critically important that we look for ways to speed up recovery from these four recent events while using HMGP funds to minimize the impacts of future events.”