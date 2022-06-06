BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana’s Legislature has reached its deadline for adjournment, which officially occurred Tuesday, June 6, at 6 p.m.

During the 2022 Legislative Session, lawmakers debated a variety of issues pertaining to the state’s budget, gun laws, the role of transgender athletes in Louisiana’s athletic programs, abortion rights, and a host of issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the session comes to a close, Governor John Bel Edwards is holding a Tuesday evening press conference, which you can watch live using the video player on this webpage.