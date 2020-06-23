Governor appoints 10 NW Louisianans to serve on state boards and commissions

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards today announced 40 appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions. Ten of those appointees are from northwest Louisiana.

They are:

Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson, who was appointed to the Louisiana Housing Corporation. Jackson is the community development manager at David Raines Community Health Centers. He will represent the fourth congressional district and serve the board with experience in affordable housing development.

to the Louisiana Housing Corporation. Jackson is the community development manager at David Raines Community Health Centers. He will represent the fourth congressional district and serve the board with experience in affordable housing development. Ricky Cleveland of Bossier City, who was appointed to the Louisiana Liquefied Petroleum Gas Commission. Cleveland is the CEO at RLC Trucking and was nominated by the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Dealers.

Gregory A. Morrison of Bossier City who was reappointed to the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District. Morrison is vice president of Quality Transport and will serve at-large.

Other northwest Louisiana appointees include members of the Natchitoches Levee and Drainage District:

Mary R. Jones of Natchitoches. Jones is the assistant director of the Office of Emergency Preparedness for the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Office.

Lewis C. “Casey” Messenger of Natchitoches. Messenger is a member of 4m Farms.

Kenneth K. “Karlton” Methvin of Natchitoches. Methvin is a farmer in Natchitoches.

Jolley C. Nash of Coushatta. Nash is a farmer in Coushatta and the owner of Nash Cattle Company.

Reappointments to the Natchitoches Levee and Drainage District include:

Terry G. Sklar of Natchitoches. Sklar is the president of SFC Contract Services.

Rayburn L. Smith of Natchitoches. Smith is the manager at Smith Cattle Farm.

Mark C. Swafford Sr., of Natchitoches, who is retired.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.