CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents of Greenwood take their concerns about the town’s water to the Caddo Parish Commission on Thursday.

Several residents addressed the commission and said they were unhappy with the town’s water supply and how Greenwood handles their complaints. Some said the water was brown and dirty-looking, and the problem has been going on for years.

They spoke in support of an ordinance introduced by Commissioner Ken Epperson that would create a Citizen’s Advisory Board to discuss the water treatment facility and plans for improving it.

“Throughout the years I’ve been there, we’ve had water problems for a long time off and on. Then I think they have it fixed, and then the next thing you know, you see brown water. You see low pressure,” said one resident.

“When I moved into my home 12 years ago, the one thing that was disappointing was when I was getting ready to bathe my grandbaby. The water was brown,” said another resident.

The Citizen’s Advisory Board motion passed with seven in support, three in opposition, and two absent.

The mayor of Greenwood and a town council member also answered questions from the commission about the water. They told the council they are working with the Louisiana Department of Health and have informed citizens properly under the law. But ultimately, the water was not a hazard to their health.

Commissioner Roy Burrell pushed back, asking if they would drink it themselves. They responded by saying they understand people’s concerns and will continue to work to inform their residents about why there is sediment in the water.

Greenwood held a town hall meeting last week for citizens to ask about the water and said to contact town hall for further questions.

Also, during the meeting, elected officials from small towns in Caddo Parish spoke out against an annexation ordinance.

The mayors and town leaders from Blanchard, Ida, Oil City, and Greenwood addressed the commission in opposition to an ordinance requiring any annexations in each town to be approved by the commission first.

The ordinance read not enough notice is given to the parish beforehand. While the mayors said it would limit development.

“Over the past seven years that I’ve been mayor, we’ve done over 25 annexations. The majority being of commercial nature. Every one of these has benefitted not only the town of Blanchard and its citizen. But also the tax dollars of Caddo Parish,” said Jim Galambos, Mayor of Blanchard.

“This bill opposes any economic development on I-49. It would be detrimental to it,” said Kenneth Shaw, Mayor of Ida.

The ordinance failed to pass with five in favor, five in opposition, and two absent.