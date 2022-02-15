GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The city of Grambling’s proposed budget has still not yet been passed.

According to city officials, the judge has made a decision to give twenty-one days for council members and the mayor of Grambling to discuss the $5 million budget proposal and come to an agreement for the approval.

“Grambling is known for a lot of things, so hopefully the councils make the right decision.” says a local resident, Reshod Truvillion.

The judge’s decision comes after a court hearing was set on February 11th, days after the city of Grambling’s spending proposal plan for this fiscal year failed at a council meeting for the fourth public setting.

KTVE news reached out to the council member spokesperson, but our calls haven’t been returned.