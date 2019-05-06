Lawmakers strip increase for Louisiana legislative agencies

Politics

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
XGR Louisiana Budget_1557161071184

Reps. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville, left, and Jack McFarland, R-Winnfield, talk about state finances during a meeting of the House Appropriations Committee, on Monday, May 6, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. The committee approved a $30 billion state operating budget proposal for next year, sending it to the full House for debate. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A proposal to boost spending on Louisiana’s legislative agencies by nearly $12 million has been jettisoned by the House budget committee.

Legislative leaders had recommended the increase even as the House, Senate and other legislative agencies sit on $85 million in surplus cash for which they have no immediate plans.

The Appropriations Committee quickly stripped $11.6 million from the legislative budget proposal , before sending it to the full House for debate.

Under the revised proposal, spending on legislative agencies would remain largely flat in the upcoming 2019-20 financial year, at about $96 million.

Legislative agencies would receive $86 million through the budget bill advanced Monday and get a separate annual $10 million earmark for legislative agencies that’s not included in the bill.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Don't Miss