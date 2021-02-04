Louisiana AG joins 22 states in legal brief opposing ‘unconstitutional’ firearm permits in New York State

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has joined a coalition of attorneys general in 23 states in filing an amicus brief in a Supreme Court case challenging concealed carry permitting laws in New York State.

At issue in the case is whether the Second Amendment allows the government to prohibit ordinary law-abiding citizens from carrying handguns outside the home for self-defense.

Currently, citizens of New York State are required to “demonstrate a special need for self-protection distinguishable from that of the general community or of persons engaged in the same profession,” under what is known as subjective-issue concealed carry permit laws.

That is different from the laws in Louisiana and 41 other states. Also known as “Shall Issue” permitting, objective-issue permitting requires the review of an objective set of criteria when considering whether to issue concealed carry or firearm permits. Criteria can include a background check, mental health records check, fingerprinting, knowledge of applicable laws, firearms training, or other requirements. But it does not require proof that a concealed weapon is needed by the citizen.

New York’s permitting law is being challenged by the New York Rifle and Pistol Association, the state’s oldest largest gun advocacy group. The suit names Keith Corlett in his official capacity as superintendent of the New York State Police.

The amicus brief Landry joined this week makes two central arguments in defending citizens’ right to self-defense: objective-issue permitting increases public safety while subjective-issue permitting like New York’s decreases public safety, and the original meaning of the Second Amendment protects the right to bear arms for self-defense outside of the home.

The brief cites empirical evidence showing that concealed carry holders are less likely to commit crime and that objective-issue permitting and concealed carry permits in general decrease crime.

“Every American has a God-given, fundamental right to self-defense; whether a person is inside or outside his home has no bearing on that right,” Landry said in a statement. “New York’s restrictive policies decrease public safety and violate the Second Amendment.”

Joining Louisiana, Arizona, and Missouri in this legal brief are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.