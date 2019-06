Louisiana lawmakers to debate state-level health protections

Attorney General Jeff Landry talks about health care legislation supported by House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, left, and sponsored by Sen. Fred Mills, R-Parks, on Monday, April 1, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

Louisiana’s governor and attorney general are pushing dueling proposals they say will help protect people with pre-existing health conditions if the federal health care law is overturned.

Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry on Monday outlined the broad parameters of the legislation he’s backing, a proposal that will give Louisiana’s insurance commissioner significant sway over the rules.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards said Landry is seeking a fix to a problem that he’s helping to create. Landry has joined Louisiana to the federal lawsuit seeking to invalidate the entire federal Affordable Care Act.

Landry says the federal law is unconstitutional, and states should enact their own measures to maintain a competitive and fair insurance marketplace.

Lawmakers will debate the pre-existing conditions protection proposals in the legislative session that starts April 8.