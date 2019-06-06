Louisiana lawmakers wrap up their latest session

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s latest legislative session has ended, with lawmakers completing their work on a $30 billion state operating budget, giving teachers a statewide pay raise and passing one of the nation’s strictest abortion bans.

The election-year session that ended Thursday saw fewer financial controversies than legislators faced in the other years of the four-year term. Gov. John Bel Edwards and lawmakers passed a seven-year tax compromise in 2018 that stabilized finances and ended debates over deep budget cuts.

Already signed into law from the session is a ban on abortion as early as six weeks of pregnancy. But it only takes effect if Mississippi’s law is upheld in federal court.

Lawmakers refused to abolish the death penalty, raise the minimum wage or legalize sports betting.

