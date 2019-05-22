Louisiana vehicle inspections stickers to remain in place

BATON ROUGE, La. – (KTAL/KMSS) – A bill that would have eliminated vehicle inspection stickers in Louisiana has been pulled.

The bill from State Rep. Bagley would have directed the $10 fee for a one-year inspection sticker to be added to the vehicle registration fee.

Rep. Bagley told KTAL/KMSS that the Louisiana Constitution sets a limit on the money for registration renewals and his fee would have exceeded the limit.

Bagley says if he’s re-elected, he’ll bring the bill up again in two years. Fiscal bills can’t be heard again until the 2021 legislative session.

—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.