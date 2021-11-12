Mayor Perkins to attend Infrastructure Act signing in Washington D.C.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will be in Washington D.C. on Monday as the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is signed by President Joe Biden.

The bill will be signed into law at 2:00 p.m. on Nov 15 at the White House. Although 6 Democrats voted against the bill, 13 Republicans voted for it giving them 228 over 206 for it to pass. This level of bipartisan cooperation has not been characteristic of Congress in recent years. The Republicans that voted for the bill have faced harassment and death threats since it passed.

The $1.2 trillion dollar bill will help repair roads and bridges, expand broadband access, invest in clean energy to combat climate change, invest in the rail system, public transportation, and the power grid.

“Investing in our infrastructure is not a partisan issue, but vital to strengthen our community and to ensure Shreveport’s future success,” said Mayor Perkins. “The Infrastructure Bill will benefit every Louisianan, through good-paying jobs, road projects, high-speed internet connection, and clean drinking water. It was critical to take bold measures to modernize infrastructure for our residents who depend upon it for their quality of life.”

According to the City of Shreveport Perkins has communicated with White House staff that the city has shovel-ready projects, they simply need funding. He has also expressed his appreciation to Senator Bill Cassidy for his role in this investment.