CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Redistricting changes are coming to the Caddo Parish.

The first public meeting for residents to learn about the new proposed redistricting map was held Wednesday night at Government Plaza. Data Center LLC created it based on 2020 census data which revealed the inner city lost population while the southern part of the parish gained population.

The proposed map would shift districts south to adjust to the additional population to keep the twelve districts balanced. The company’s president said they want to make it equal for all residents.

“What we have done is change the least as possible from what we found. So we had to change it to get within ten percent of deviation, so we’ve done as little change as possible to comply with federal and state law,” said Data Center LLC President Cedric Floyd.

The proposed redistricting map is available online on the Caddo Parish website.

The next meeting is Thursday night at 5:30 at Government Plaza. Public input meetings are planned for August.