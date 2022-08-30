SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy stopped by KTAL to give insight on issues affecting many Louisianians, including infrastructure, jobs, and inflation.

Cassidy explained the latest on his Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, including a recent announcement that the City of Shreveport will receive over $22 million to help complete the healthcare corridor.

The money will pay for roadway and intersection improvements covering an approximately 1.6-mile corridor at the intersection of I-49 and I-20 in Shreveport. Senator Cassidy explained that the improvements would make healthcare more accessible for patients and create more jobs.

“Part of Northwest Louisiana’s role is prosperity. It’s because it is a medical magnet for Texas, Arkansas, and other parts of Louisiana. This will increase that magnet,” explains Cassidy.

In addition, Sen. Cassidy argued against President Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief Plan, saying “it doesn’t really address the underlying issue.”

Cassidy also touched on the Inflation Reduction Act, saying he disapproves of the measure.

“It increases taxes on us. It also creates business uncertainty just when we need folks creating jobs,” says Cassidy.