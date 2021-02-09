Sen. Kennedy, Cassidy weigh-in on Pres. Trump impeachment trial

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is now underway in Washington D.C.

The question at the heart of the trial is ‘Did Donald Trump incite the mob that stormed the capitol on January 6th?’

Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) says he isn’t convinced.

“I have seen no evidence what’s so ever. None, zero, zilch, nada, that would lead me to convict President Trump,” Kennedy said. “I don’t believe that President Trump will be convicted.”

A two-thirds majority, or 67 votes, is needed to convict the former President of the single article of impeachment. Louisiana’s junior senator, Bill Cassidy (R), says there are a few things that need to be proven for him to vote to convict.

“Is it constitutional,” Cassidy asked. “Even if it is constitutional, is it the right thing to do? And lastly are the charges correct? Is the President guilty?”

Senator Kennedy doesn’t think the case presented by the House of Representatives, or process of this impeachment, meet the constitutionality standard.

“You don’t have to be Judge Judy to know these charges are of dubious constitutionality,” said Kennedy.

But that’s an assessment Kennedy’s colleagues across the political aisle don’t agree with.

“The trial is clearly constitutional by every frame of analysis,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Kennedy and Cassidy are two of the 100 jurors that will decide former President Trump’s fate. Cassidy says he will wait to hear the facts before making a final decision.

“My responsibility is to listen to the evidence before announcing my vote,” Cassidy said.