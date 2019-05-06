Senate approves abortion ban in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Senate has approved a bill making abortions illegal in if a fetal heartbeat is detected.
The bill from State Senator John Milkovich now heads to the House for consideration.
The bill would only become law if a federal appeals court upholds a similar law in Mississippi.
