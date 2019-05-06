Senate approves abortion ban in Louisiana

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Senate has approved a bill making abortions illegal in if a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The bill from State Senator John Milkovich now heads to the House for consideration.

The bill would only become law if a federal appeals court upholds a similar law in Mississippi.