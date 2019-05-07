Senate committee approves bill consolidating sales tax holidays

Courtesy: MGN Online

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Louisiana legislatures are pushing to bring back sales tax holidays for school supplies and hurricane season supplies.

The bill was approved by the Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee on Monday.

The sales tax holidays would be combined into one weekend in late July.

There is no word when the bill will go in effect if legislatures pass it.

