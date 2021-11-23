Shreveport City Council accepting applications for District E seat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council is now accepting applications to fill the interim District E seat vacated by councilman James Flurry.

Resumes and cover letters can be emailed or mailed to the Clerk of Counsel’s office. The deadline to apply is November 30th. All resumes and cover letters must be received by 5:00 p.m. Cover letters should include the candidate’s full name, address, phone number, and email if available.

Applicants must live within the district. To qualify you must be a resident of the district at the time you qualify. Council members may not hold any other elected public office or position of municipal employment.

After the application period, a special meeting will happen on Dec. 2 to interview the candidates. Those who are selected to interview will be contacted. Interview candidates will be given up to 10 minutes to present why they want to serve as the interim City Council member, what their skills and experience can bring to the council, what they think the role of a City Council member should be, and any other information.

The Council will follow up with questions. Interviews will take up to 20 minutes maximum. The council will vote at a later date to name the interim District E member.

The interim council seat will be replacing Councilman Flurry, who sold his home in District E and resigned afterward. Once selected the interim council member will serve the remainder of the current term of office.