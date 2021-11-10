Shreveport City Councilman resigns amid challenges over leaving district

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s City Councilman James Flurry is submitting his resignation tomorrow after the City Attorney ruled Tuesday he could keep his position.

Councilman Flurry says he sold his home in District E on Friday afternoon. According to the councilman he wanted to downsize to a home that is more accessible due to his health. His new home is not in the district he represents, raising questions from Councilman John Nickelson if he was still qualified to hold his position.

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, City Attorney Ron Lattier responded to Councilman Nickelson questioning whether Flurry’s recent move disqualifies him from representing District E.

“Providing that he shows that he has a resident still in that district and provided that he does not resign, or dies, he can still hold that office, that is correct.”

Since then, Councilman Flurry has reconsidered his position. He hopes the council uses its resources well.

“They’re going to have a lot of money next year. And I hope they spend it wisely. That’s what I hope. And I hope they put it where they can help the communities in their district. And I think they will.”

He says he will miss being on the council after serving the public for nearly 20 years. He served as a Justice of the Peace for 12 years and almost 8 years on the City Council…NBC6/FOX33 reporters Maddy Wierus and Darran Todd contributed to this report.