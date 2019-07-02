Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins attends mayors conference in Hawaii

The U.S. Conference of Mayors 87th Annual Meeting wrapped up Friday, July 1st in Honolulu, Hawaii. This year’s theme was “Infrastructure, Innovation, Inclusion.” The goal is for mayors across the country to share ideas which work in their cities.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins attended the four day conference at the Hilton Hawaiian Village. Mayor Perkins was appointed to a leadership position and will serve as the Vice Chair of Communications for the Transportation and Communications Committee.

Mayor Perkins said he paid for travel out of his own pocket.