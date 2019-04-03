State Rep. Crews on the upcoming legislative session

We’ve reached out to all local legislators inviting them to talk about the April 8th legislative session. Here’s our chat with State Rep. Raymond Crews.

Rep. Crews shares his thoughts on the bill that would give Louisiana teachers and support staff a raise. He also goes over a few bills he’s backing, including HB131, which is in response to an accident that occurred in Bossier Parish with Morgan and Katie Grantham in November 2017. Katie Grantham was four years old and died at the hospital several days after the accident. The driver of the other vehicle was not drug tested because no one died at the scene. According to Crews, this law would not change the accident but would be in place to carry out drug testing for such accidents.

Watch the video for a look at the full conversation.