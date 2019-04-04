State Rep. McMahen talks upcoming legislative session

We’ve reached out to all local legislators inviting them to talk about the April 8th legislative session. Here’s our chat with State Rep. Wayne McMahen.

McMahen shares his thoughts on the bill that would give Louisiana teachers and support staff a raise. He also goes over a few bills he’s backing, which deal with rural healthcare and infrastructure across the state.

Watch the video for a look at the full conversation. For more information on upcoming bills this legislative session, CLICK <<HERE.>>