We’ve reached out to all local legislators inviting them to talk about the April 8th legislative session. Here’s our chat with State Senator John Milkovich.

Milcovich shares his thoughts on the bill that would give Louisiana teachers and support staff a raise. He also goes over a few bills he’s backing, which deal with school safety, abortion and the state budget.

Watch the video for a look at the full conversation. For more information on upcoming bills this legislative session, CLICK <<HERE.>>