EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many El Pasoans crowded into the Riviera Restaurant in the Upper Valley to catch a glimpse of Greg Abbott during Tuesday night’s campaign event.

Abbott, who is running for re-election in the Republican primary for Governor, faces seven challengers. The winner will head to the general election against a Democratic challenger.

In that race, former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke faces several challengers. But statewide polls put O’Rourke and Abbott in the general election in November.

El Pasoans have traditionally voted heavily Democratic in major election and countywide elections. But Abbott and local GOP leaders hope to see that change.

Abbott spoke favorably of his efforts ordering the deployment of the Texas National Guard and Department of Public Safety along the Texas Mexico border near Del Rio to the Rio Grande Valley. Last year, Abbott ordered billions be spent to fund Operation Lone Star, an initiative to put more law enforcement on Texas’ border with Mexico.

“We are implementing $3 billion of funding to secure the border,” Abbott said. “More than any other state has done in the history of the United States of America.”

Recently, Operation Lone Star has received criticism due to alleged poor living conditions for service members. Troops have also reported serious health issues, pay inconsistencies, gear shortages and last-minute deployments.

The Army Times published an article revealing four soldiers involved in the operation had taken their own lives within two months of deployment.

On Tuesday, Abbott made an unclear claim that individuals from hostile countries to the United States were crossing the Southwest border illegally. He did not say what countries individuals were coming from during his speech.

When KTSM approached Abbott for clarification about his comments, members of his campaign physically stopped reporters from asking questions.

When the event was over, KTSM pressed Abbott about his claims on the border. He stopped briefly to answer the question, once again, making an unclear statement about individuals from hostile countries crossing the Texas Mexico border.

“There’s been a dramatic increase of people, they’re not coming here for a better way of life,” Abbott told the press. “They’re coming here to commit crimes. It’s a fact that people come from more than 150 countries across the world.”

Greg Abbott campaign event for re-election as Texas Governor at Riviera’s restaurant on Doniphan. / Photo by Aaron Montes

El Paso Democratic Party spokesman Jaime Abeytia was critical of Abbott’s political stance. The governor’s visits to El Paso are done quietly, he added.

“The Governor always seems to come to El Paso like a thief in the night,” Abeytia said. “He never notifies anyone in advance. He wants to do his best to keep his appearances here very hush hush. Doesn’t take questions from the media. I think all those things are the things that should cause voters pause.”

Abbott began his speech touting Texas’ economy and ability to recruit industry jobs. And, he quickly took aim at O’Rourke. The crowd insisting he call Beto “Robert,” Abbott continued saying O’Rourke’s vision for the state would eliminate job opportunities.

He claimed O’Rourke’s outspoken commitments to cut down pollution and take on climate change would lead to a reduction in job growth.

Throughout the evening, Abbott would criticize O’Rourke’s political platform and try to tie the Democratic candidate with President Joe Biden.

Abbott boasted about his efforts to ban critical race theory, and punish cities for passing “defund the police” policies in his speech. Critical race theory is a reference to an academic and legal analysis that addresses systemic racism in American housing, employment and healthcare, according to the NAACP’s Legal Defense and Education Fund.

“Defund the police,” is a reference to an idea of divesting resources spent on law enforcement and redistributing those funds to job training, counseling and violence prevention programs, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Abbott also characterized O’Rourke and President Joe Biden’s approach to the border as having an “open border” policy.

“We support our law enforcement officers, period,” Abbott said to cheers. “Even more dangerous than defunding the police, is this crazy idea that Biden has implemented. And, Robert Francis O’Rourke backed and campaigned on, is the open border policies that is causing chaos and carnage up and down the border.”

Neither Biden or O’Rourke have expressed an interest in having open borders along the U.S. Mexico boundary. Both have expressed an interest in immigration reform.

