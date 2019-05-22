Texas House passes ‘Save Chick-fil-A’ bill

(CNN) The Texas House has passed a controversial bill nicknamed the “Save Chick-fil-A” bill.

Senate Bill 1978 was approved by the Republican-led Texas House in a 79-64 vote Tuesday. The measure initially passed the Senate in a 19-12 vote last week, and now returns to the chamber for final passage before heading to the governor’s desk for approval.

The bill prevents the government from taking negative action against individuals or businesses based on membership, support or donations to religious groups. The legislation comes after the San Antonio City Council in March approved a new concessions contract for the San Antonio International Airport — on the condition that fast-food chain Chick-fil-A is excluded.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has indicated he will sign the bill into law.

Chick-fil-A said in a statement that it was “not involved with, nor did we organize any events related to, this bill in any way.”

