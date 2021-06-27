The 2021 political hall of fame, honoring local public officials in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KLTAL/KMSS) – Three local politicians were inducted into the 2021 Louisiana Political Hall of Fame on Saturday evening in Shreveport.

State Sen. Greg Tarver (D-Dist. 39), former state Sen. Robert Adley (R-Dist. 36) and former U.S. Rep. Jim McCrery (R-Dist. 4 & 5) joined more than 170 people who have been named to the august group since it began in 1987.

The induction banquet, sponsored by the Louisiana Political Museum, was held at the Shreveport Convention Center.

Tarver, a Shreveport native, served on the Caddo Parish Police Jury and the Shreveport City Council prior to being elected to the Louisiana State Senate, was elected to his third term in the Louisiana Senate in November 2019.

“I’m here because of the public, they elected me in the senate for over 30 years when I was in the city council, and when I was a member in the police jury. I appreciate the public putting confidence in me,” he said.

Adley an oilman, businessman, Bossier City councilman, State Representative and finally, a Louisiana state Senator, said he had no clue he would ever be inducted into the Hall of Fame – 40 years later.

“You can’t help but to feel wonderful because to see the people around me. They’re my peers; they’re people that I have respected for many, many years that have come here to see us get this award,” he said.

McCrery, a Shreveport native, was elected to U.S. Congress in a special election to fill the unexpired term of U.S. Rep. Buddy Roemer who vacated his seat in after being elected governor in 1987. McCrery was elected to 10 subsequent terms.

“I was able to get appropriations for our I-49 north from Shreveport to the Arkansas line; I got the appropriations for the southern loop interchange in I-49 … we help Bossier get the bridge over the railroad tracks,” he said.

All three of the local inductees said they didn’t see the induction coming, that the nominations caught them all of them all by surprise.

“… And then all of a sudden this year i get a phone call that said you’re it,” Adley said.

Saturday was the 29th annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Banquet.