This Week in Louisiana Politics: Funding the government and constitutional amendments breakdown

On This Week in Louisiana Politics, school districts around the state update legislators on how they are recovering from Hurricane Ida and how they are running out of money.

Chief Political Fred Childers and Political Reporter Shannon Heckt break down the major bills flowing through Congress and how the government is funded temporarily.

Shannon sits down with the Public Affairs Research Council to talk about the upcoming election and the four constitutional amendments voters will get to decide on. Read their guidebook on the amendments here.