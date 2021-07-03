Trans bill controversy: Opposing side says overriding veto is ‘cruel’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An LGBTQ activist on Thursday said overriding Gov. John Bel Edwards’ transgender bill is “cruel and unnecessary.”

Adrienne Critcher, political and communications director of People Acting for Change and Equality, said there has not been a single case of students in Louisiana feeling unsafe about transgender people playing sports on girls’ sports teams.

Adrienne Critcher

“There is already basically a prohibition trans youth playing competitive sports in high school. They’re not allowed to do that because of the policy of the Louisiana high school athletic association. So really we’re just talking about elementary school our middle school kids,” Critcher said.

Edwards has vetoed a bill, known as the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” which bans transgender girls and women from participating on athletic teams or in sporting events designated for girls or women in elementary, secondary and postsecondary schools.

It was no surprise when Edwards vetoed the bill – he called the legislation discriminatory back when it was filed.

Controversy among state lawmakers has been brewing since June 22nd when Edwards vetoed the bill, and state Rep. Danny McCormick (R-Dist. 1`) in Oil City is vehemently in favor of an override.

State Rep. Danny McCormack

“(A) Biological male competing against a girl they have a biological advantage so that’s why it wouldn’t be fair,” he said.

But Edwards countered that the bill unfairly targets some of Louisiana’s most vulnerable residents.

“Discrimination is not a Louisiana value, and this bill was a solution in search of a problem that simply does not exist in Louisiana,” Edwards said in a statement.

McCormick, however, said he and other lawmakers, plan to override Edwards’ veto, adding he is confident they will be successful.

“The fact that we spent years trying to get our girls to have sports that they can compete against other girls we just want to preserve that,” he said.

Meanwhile, Critcher said if Edwards’ veto is overridden, the state will lose millions of dollars from a basketball tournament.

“The NCAA plans to hold a basketball Final Four national tournament in New Orleans next year, they’ve already said they would not come to states that discriminate. They would consider this a discriminatory bill.”